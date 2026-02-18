IDF names first female missile boat commander in Navy history

The Israel Defense Forces will make history on Thursday as Major R. is appointed commander of a missile boat in the Israeli Navy, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

Major R. will take command of a Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship of the Nirit type, a central operational platform within Flotilla 3. The position carries full responsibility for the vessel, its dozens of crew members, and the execution of combat missions at sea.

The ship on which Major R. previously served played a significant role in recent fighting, taking part in complex operations including strikes on the Syrian Navy, targeted killings of senior operatives from Hamas and Hezbollah, fire and intelligence support for maneuvering forces in Lebanon, and the interception of aerial threats as part of Israel’s air defense effort.

Enlisting in 2016, Major R. completed the naval officers’ course and went on to serve as a weapons officer, deputy missile boat commander, and commander of a Dabur-class patrol boat in Flotilla 916.

Commending the appointment, Navy Commander Major General David Saar Salama said the selection reflected “excellence, leadership, responsibility, and courage,” adding that “the Navy, the IDF, and the people of Israel are proud of you.”