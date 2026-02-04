IDF officer severely wounded in northern Gaza shooting | LIVE BLOG
IDF says armored units and Air Force carried out precise strikes in the area following the incident
The IDF published on Wednesday morning that an officer had been severely injured earlier today in the northern Gaza Strip when terrorists opened fire on troops during routine operational activity near the Yellow Line.
The military added that armored units and Israeli Air Force aircraft carried out precise strikes in the area following the incident, adding that it views the attack as a blatant violation of the current ceasefire agreement.
The officer has been evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family has been notified.
Rafah crossing update
The Rafah Crossing opened this morning as scheduled, COGAT confirmed, contradicting recent reports in Gazan media.
The World Health Organization, responsible for coordinating arrivals from Gaza, has not yet submitted the necessary coordination details. Once these are provided, patients and their companions will be facilitated to cross into Egypt as planned, COGAT added.
