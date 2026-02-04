IDF officer severely wounded in northern Gaza shooting | LIVE BLOG

The IDF published on Wednesday morning that an officer had been severely injured earlier today in the northern Gaza Strip when terrorists opened fire on troops during routine operational activity near the Yellow Line.

The military added that armored units and Israeli Air Force aircraft carried out precise strikes in the area following the incident, adding that it views the attack as a blatant violation of the current ceasefire agreement.

The officer has been evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family has been notified.