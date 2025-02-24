IDF readies for possible approval of Syrians to work in Israel

The IDF is preparing for the possibility that Israel will bring Syrians into Israel for work.

The IDF said that the project is still in its initial stages, and is mainly concerned with Israeli consideration of the scale. If implemented, however, the IDF will be responsible for securing the entry and exit of the Syrians from Israeli territory.

This comes after repeated requests to enter Israel as part of family reunification and a desire to receive Israeli protection, following the takeover of the country by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham last December.

In response, Israel has launched operations to eliminate the remaining arsenal from Assad regime forces, including a limited operation to expand the buffer zone.

Israeli control of the territory, in some cases, limits the work of farmers and locals in the area, providing further incentive for the Syrians to seek other work opportunities.