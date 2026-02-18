IDF soldier killed in combat in Southern Gaza Strip | LIVE BLOG
The soldier was killed by "friendly fire" in combat in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, the IDF says ● Ramadan access to Temple Mount set at 10,000 Palestinian worshippers per Friday
Ramadan access to Temple Mount set at 10,000 Palestinian worshippers per Friday
The Israeli political echelon has approved a defense establishment framework allowing 10,000 Palestinian worshippers to enter the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for Friday prayers during Ramadan, officials said.
Entry requires a daily permit, with men from age 55, women from age 50, and children up to 12 accompanied by a first-degree relative.
All permits are subject to security approval, and residents returning to the West Bank must undergo digital documentation at crossings after prayers.
🔴 The IDF publicizes the name of fallen soldier who was killed by "friendly fire" in combat in the southern Gaza Strip overnight
The late IDF Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, a 21-year-old from the northern Israeli town of HaYogev, was a fighter in the paratrooper patrol. He fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip overnight into Wednesday.
According to an initial investigation reported by i24NEWS defense correspondent Matthias Inbar, during a regular patrol around Khan Younes, at around 2 AM, another IDF sniper position mistakenly shot the soldiers. One of them was critically injured and died during his transfer to the hospital.
The IDF opened an immediate investigation. It seems that the second IDF position didn't know about the patrol unit and was not informed on time.