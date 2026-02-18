Ramadan access to Temple Mount set at 10,000 Palestinian worshippers per Friday

The Israeli political echelon has approved a defense establishment framework allowing 10,000 Palestinian worshippers to enter the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for Friday prayers during Ramadan, officials said.

Entry requires a daily permit, with men from age 55, women from age 50, and children up to 12 accompanied by a first-degree relative.

All permits are subject to security approval, and residents returning to the West Bank must undergo digital documentation at crossings after prayers.