The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday released an official map outlining the security zone where its troops are currently operating in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Israeli forces are deployed up to approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside Lebanese territory. The military said the deployment is based on operational requirements aimed at addressing security threats along Israel's northern border.

The published map indicates that Israeli forces remain present in several areas of southern Lebanon and have not recently withdrawn from those positions.

An IDF spokesperson also stated that the maritime security zone is considered an extension of the land-based security area. The maritime zone extends into the Mediterranean Sea along a 280-degree axis, in line with directives issued by Israel's political leadership.

The military emphasized that it retains the ability to act against perceived threats when necessary, including in areas beyond the designated security zone. However, current assessments suggest that the IDF is not expected to conduct deeper strikes into Lebanon, including in Beirut, at this stage.

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Speaking at the inauguration of the new "Bible Trail" on Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon for as long as security considerations require.

Addressing the situation on the northern front, Netanyahu said maintaining a security zone beyond Israel's border is essential to ensuring the safe return of residents displaced by cross-border hostilities. He stressed that Israel's security challenges remain ongoing and called for a balance between protecting national interests and preserving strategic ties with the United States.

"We will restore security to the north," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would not withdraw from southern Lebanon until its security objectives are met.

"We will restore security to the north," Netanyahu declared. "This requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon, and it requires that we do not leave as long as Israel's security needs demand it."