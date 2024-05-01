IDF recommends cancelling Lag Ba'omer events in Meron

With security concerns looming in northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has recommended the cancellation of this year's annual Lag Ba'omer celebration in Meron.

The recommendation, reported by Yediot Aharonot, comes three weeks before the Lag Ba'omer holiday and follows a series of discussions held by the IDF's Northern Command and Home Front Command.

These discussions, conducted over several weeks, culminated in updated situational assessments that prompted the recommendation.

The escalating tensions with Hezbollah and the recent missile attacks targeting the Meron area from Lebanon have raised significant safety concerns. The IDF's recommendation stems from the potential danger posed by even small gatherings in the region.

Hezbollah, over the past several months, has launched numerous rockets and missiles towards Northern Command bases in the Meron area. The ongoing threat persists, with the IDF estimating that the situation is unlikely to improve. The attacks have resulted in casualties, with civilians sometimes being injured or killed.

If adopted, the recommendation would see the designation of the Meron site as a closed military zone for the duration of Lag Ba'omer. Both police and IDF soldiers would enforce this decision, preventing entry to the site.

This recommendation follows a similar decision made approximately one month ago when an event commemorating the passing of Moses, scheduled to take place at Mount Meron, was canceled based on an IDF recommendation.

"In accordance with the updated operational situational assessment, the IDF recommended to the relevant parties that the events marking the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, to be held on Mount Meron on May 25-26, 2024, be canceled," stated the IDF. "There are no additional changes in the guidelines for the home front."