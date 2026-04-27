IDF releases final October 7 probe into Kibbutz Holit, over two years later

More than two years after the October 7 attacks, the IDF on Monday published its investigation into the battle at Kibbutz Holit, the last such probe to be released, after previously delaying its publication due to identified “gaps.”

The findings were initially presented to residents on July 28, 2025, but were not made public at the time. The military said it took additional time to refine the report while maintaining that its core conclusions remained unchanged.

Residents of Kibbutz Holit have rejected the investigation’s findings, saying they are not satisfied and reiterating calls for a state commission of inquiry. “For us, this is merely further confirmation of the great blunder of that morning,” the community said in a statement, describing October 7 as “the greatest military failure the country has ever known.”

According to the community, the kibbutz was left without protection for hours during the Hamas-led assault. “Only around 2:00PM, seven and a half hours after the attack began, did the first fighters enter the kibbutz grounds,” the statement said, adding that residents were forced to defend themselves against the attack. Local security personnel and civilians “fought for their homes, rescued the wounded under fire, saved children from burning houses,” with some “paying the highest price.”

Kibbutz Holit remains largely deserted, with most residents still living in temporary housing in Revivim and expected to return in June. It remains unclear how many will ultimately come back, as trust in security arrangements remains fragile amid ongoing regional tensions.

Thirteen members of the kibbutz were killed in the attack, including 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Moshe Ridler and security coordinator Avi Korin. Others killed include Hayim Katsman, Meir and Liz Elharar, Shachar and Shlomi Matias, Roland and Ronit Sultan, Lily Keisman, Petro Bosco, Tehila Katabi, and Adi Kaploun Vital. Three foreign workers and two reserve soldiers were also killed. In January 2025, the bodies of Youssef Al-Ziyadne and his son Hamza, who were abducted during the attack, were recovered.

The kibbutz said the publication of the report is “an important step” but stressed that “it is not the final word.” Residents are continuing to call for a full state inquiry to “thoroughly examine all the failures” and restore public trust as they prepare for a possible return to their homes.