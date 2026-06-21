The IDF, has the released the name of two more soldiers killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon from several days ago. The first to be announced was Staff Sergeant Yoav Klein from Herzliya, who was 21 years old. The second was Staff Sergeant Liav Kababia, from Hod Hasharon, who was 20 years old.

Klein and Kababia were killed alongside Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and one more unnamed soldier last week. A suspicious explosive target hit their tank in the area of the village of Tebnit. The IDF said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

In a separate incident, the name of Sergeant First Class Nir Ben Ari, 21, from Kerem Maharal, who served as a fighter in the Maglan commando unit, was killed overnight also in the village of Tebnit in southern Lebanon. Ben Ari and his unit were hit with Hezbollah rocket fire and explosive drones.

He was expected to begin his discharge leave at the end of the month, and his 22nd birthday was in nine days. Thirteen other soldiers were wounded in the incident, two seriously.