IDF reservist killed in operational accident in southern Lebanon; another injured

IDF Staff Sergeant (Res.) Basel Sweid, 32 years old from Peki'in, a driver in Battalion 75 of the "Golan Storm" Formation in the 7th Brigade, was killed Wednesday night into Thursday in an operational accident in southern Lebanon.

At around 10:50PM local time, a vehicle belonging to the Golani Brigade overturned in the Rab al-Tlatin area in southern Lebanon. An IDF soldier was moderately injured in the same incident. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and his family has been notified.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, and at its conclusion, the findings will be presented transparently to the families.

Basel was the operations coordinator in the administrative management at Rambam Medical Center, a position which brought him in contact with the vast majority of the hospital's 6,500 employees.

Following the announcement of his death, the hospital expressed their sorrow over his death in a statement saying they were "shocked and pained by the news."

Dr. Michal Mekel, CEO of Rambam also released his own statement, saying, "This is a very sad day for the entire Rambam family — to wake up to such tragic news. Our hearts are broken. Basel served hundreds of reserve duty days in recent years, a person who gave of himself above and beyond to Israeli society, and here at Rambam he was also very well known for his dedication, diligence, and his constant willingness to help, always accompanied by a smile. He was very active in the hospital's organization during wartime events, always with gentleness and calm. I send a warm embrace to his family in Peki'in, now wrapped in heavy mourning. May they know no more sorrow."

Last week, Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, Staff Sergeant Yoav Klein, Staff Sergeant Liav Kababia, and Staff Sergeant Niv Habshoosh fell during operational activity in Lebanon in the Tabnit village area when a Hezbollah drone struck the battalion commander's tank, in which the four soldiers were positioned.