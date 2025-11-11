IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Adraee to step down after 20 years of service

After more than two decades as one of Israel’s most recognizable military voices in the Arab world, Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced Tuesday that he plans to step down.

The army has yet to confirm the timing of his departure or name a successor, but Adraee’s exit will close a significant chapter in Israel’s Arabic-language outreach.

Since assuming the role, Adraee has become a familiar presence across Arabic media, appearing frequently on major regional networks such as Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya.

Beyond television, he helped build the IDF’s Arabic social media platforms into high-profile communication tools, addressing audiences directly across the Middle East.

His visibility has also made him a target. Over the years, Adraee has faced repeated threats linked to regional tensions and specific security incidents.

In early 2024, Israeli security services disclosed that the perpetrator of the Raanana attack had plotted to assassinate him, going so far as to stage an ambush near a restaurant he was known to visit.

Adraee’s departure comes at a time when the IDF’s messaging to Arabic-speaking audiences remains a critical element of its regional strategy. For many observers, his retirement marks not just the end of a personal chapter but a shift in how Israel communicates with the broader Arab world.