The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck an additional petrochemical compound in Shiraz overnight into Tuesday, targeting one of the last remaining sites used to produce critical chemical components for explosives and ballistic missiles, according to the military. The airstrike was part of a large-scale Air Force operation in several areas of Iran.

The facility near Shiraz was one of the few remaining complexes used to produce nitric acid, a substance the military says is necessary for manufacturing explosives and other materials used in ballistic missile development. It followed earlier strikes on the largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh and another site in Mahshahr.

Simultaneously, the IDF said it struck a large ballistic missile array site in northwestern Iran. The military said missiles had been launched from that site toward Israel, and the strike was carried out while operatives and commanders were present and engaged in advancing their operations.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Sunday that Israel struck Iran’s largest petrochemical facility, which he said was responsible for about 50 percent of the country’s petrochemical production, and rendered it inoperable. Combined with the earlier Mahshahr strike, Katz said these sites account for approximately 85 percent of Iran’s petrochemical exports.

Katz described the attacks as a significant economic blow and said the petrochemical sector is a key source of funding for Iran’s military and Revolutionary Guard. He said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to intensify strikes on what he described as the regime’s infrastructure, warning that continued attacks on Israel would carry escalating consequences for Iran.

The broader campaign against Iranian infrastructure occurs amid ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, with international mediators pushing for ceasefire talks even as military operations intensify.