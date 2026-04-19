IDF says over 150 Hezbollah operatives killed in final strikes before ceasefire

The IDF said it carried out extensive strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in the 24 hours before ceasefire understandings took effect, killing more than 150 operatives and targeting hundreds of sites.

According to the military, the strikes hit “hundreds of terrorists and terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.” The IDF said approximately 300 sites were struck, including launchers, command centers, and weapons storage facilities across several areas in Lebanon.

Among those killed was Ali Rida Abbas, identified by the IDF as Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil sector commander. The military said Abbas “advanced numerous attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel over the years, particularly during Operation Roaring Lion,” and played a role in restoring operations in the sector.

The IDF said Abbas is the fourth commander of the Bint Jbeil sector to be killed since the start of "Operation Northern Arrows." The sector is described by the military as a key frontline area in Hezbollah’s operations against Israel.

The military added that the latest strikes are part of a broader campaign, stating that more than 1,800 Hezbollah operatives have been killed in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. It said the operation has focused on degrading Hezbollah’s military capabilities and infrastructure.

“The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its soldiers,” the military said in a statement, as the ceasefire took effect following days of intensified fighting.