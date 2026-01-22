IDF Sgt. Maj. (res.) Asael Babad dies after succumbing to Gaza war injuries

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Asael Babad, who was critically wounded during fighting in the Gaza Strip last October, died Thursday morning after a sudden deterioration in his condition, the military announced.

Babad served in Company D of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion and was injured while taking part in an operational mission alongside units from the Gaza Division.

After sustaining serious wounds, his condition initially improved significantly, and he was transferred to a rehabilitation center. In recent days, however, his health sharply declined, ultimately leading to his death.

He was 38 years old and was just two weeks away from his 39th birthday. Babad is survived by his wife, Hagit, and their five children, Tamar, Shaï, Ayala, Gilad, and Noga. His funeral will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

In a statement of condolence, Battalion 941 commander Moshe Tesler said that the soldiers and officers of the unit stand with the family “in this time of profound grief.”

Tributes from Babad’s hometown praised his bravery in Gaza, citing his role in dismantling terrorist infrastructure while repeatedly exposing himself to danger.

Local officials also highlighted his prolonged recovery as a “second battle,” marked by exceptional determination and resilience despite severe pain.

“Through extraordinary faith and perseverance, he did everything he could to recover and return to his family,” the municipality said, adding that his passing brings to an end a long and courageous fight for life.