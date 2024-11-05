IDF destroys network of tunnels, equipped with weapons in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Rocket alert alarms have been activated across northern Israel in Haifa, Kiryat and the Carmel Beach
IDF destroys 70 meters long tunnels in Lebanon, equipped for 'extended stays'
The army says troops have discovered and destroyed an underground network about 70 meters long in southern Lebanon. In a statement, the IDF said the tunnel had several branches, including a room equipped for extended stays, as well as weapons. In a separate raid, a second underground facility was discovered, which also had habitable rooms and several weapons. The army says this tunnel and the weapons have also been destroyed.
🚨 The barrages to the north: alarms were activated in a number of villages in the Upper Galilee
Knesset passes law allowing Education Ministry to fire teachers who publicly identify with acts of terrorism
A bill allowing the Education Ministry to fire teachers who publicly identify with an act of terrorism has passed its final reading in the Knesset by a vote of 55 to 45. According to its explanatory statement, the bill, which also allows the ministry to cut funding to schools that have demonstrated support for or identification with a terrorist act or a terrorist organization, primarily targets Arab schools in East Jerusalem where there is "incitement by minors against the State of Israel and glorification of terrorists" whose "destructive and long-term effect can be manifested, among other things, in the large number of minors living in East Jerusalem who commit or attempt to commit terrorist attacks."
More than 60 members of the Popular Front Palestinian organization arrested in the West Bank and Lebanon
As part of a large-scale operation by the Shin Bet and the IDF against the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization in the West Bank and Lebanon, more than 60 members of the organization were arrested, along with the neutralization of military activists in Lebanon, according to a statement.
New bombings reported in South Lebanon
The Lebanese media Al-Mayadeen, close to Hezbollah, reports Israeli strikes on the villages of Arab Salim, near Nabatieh, and Al-Kharayeb, in the Tyre region.
IDF: Nahal Brigade Soldier Seriously Wounded in South Lebanon
The IDF Spokesperson announced that a soldier from the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade was seriously injured yesterday during a fight in southern Lebanon. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family was informed.
Blinken urges Gallant: 'Take additional steps to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, urging him to take “additional steps to increase humanitarian assistance to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.” According to the US State Department, Blinken reiterated the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security in the face of threats from Iran and its allies, and stressed the importance of ending the war in Gaza, releasing all hostages, and “charting a post-conflict path for the Palestinian people in Gaza to rebuild their lives.” The two men also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts in Lebanon “to enable Lebanese and Israeli citizens to return home in peace.”
Palestinian media reports one dead in Israeli strike near Tubas, West Bank
The Palestinian news agency "Wafa" reported that Israeli forces surrounded a house in the town of Tamon, south of Tubas, in the West Bank and attacked it with missiles. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, one person was killed in this strike.
🚨Alarms sound in Dead Sea region, suspected UAV drone
Overnight, the IDF intercepted an unmanned aircraft that crossed into Israeli territory from the direction of Syria
Following the alerts that were activated in Haifa and the Carmel area, the Israeli Air Force intercepted two launches that crossed the territory of Lebanon