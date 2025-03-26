IDF soldier collapsed during training exercise, declared dead in hospital

Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin, a 19-year-old from Jerusalem and a combat soldier in training in Unit 504, collapsed Tuesday night and passed away after a drill in the northern part of the country.

Serlin was immediately treated by medical personnel on the ground and declared dead in the hospital after resuscitation efforts. His family has been notified.

The military police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the event, with the findings to be presented to the military prosecution for examination. Serlin was posthumously promoted from corporal to sergeant.

The IDF ordered Krav Maga training to be suspended until Sunday, after the inquiry on the incident is completed.