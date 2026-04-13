IDF soldier killed, three reservists injured in southern Lebanon operation | LIVE BLOG
Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Uriel Bianco, a firefighting vehicle driver in the 188th 'Lightning Brigade,' was killed in an operational accident in southern Lebanon in which the unit's vehicle overturned
Iran ceasefire day 6: The IDF announced that Sergeant Major (Res.) Ayal Uriel Bianco, aged 30 from northern Israel's Katzrin, was killed in an operational accident in southern Lebanon in which the unit's vehicle overturned. Bianco was a firefighting vehicle driver in the IDF's 188th 'Lightning Brigade.' One reservist was also moderately injured, and two more were lightly injured in the same incident.
The New York Times also reported overnight into Tuesday that the US demanded a halt to uranium enrichment for 20 years during talks with Iran. In return, Iran offered to stop enrichment for five years. US Vice President JD Vance also said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that the US had made “a lot of progress” during talks with Iran and that “the ball is very much in their court.” READ MORE FROM MONDAY
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
IDF soldier killed, three reservists injured in southern Lebanon operation
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🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
Vance says ‘ball is in Iran's court’ after failed Pakistan talks
US Vice President JD Vance said earlier today that Iran will determine the next steps after negotiations in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, while rejecting claims the talks were unsuccessful.
Speaking to Fox News, Vance said there was “a lot of progress” and “good conversations,” but added that Iranian negotiators “didn't move far enough” to finalize an agreement and needed approval from leadership in Tehran.
He said the US expects Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire terms, as Washington increases pressure through a naval blockade targeting Iranian shipping.
Report: US offered a 20-year enrichment pause during talks
The New York Times reports that during Iran negotiations, the US demanded that Tehran stop enriching uranium for 20 years, while Iran offered to stop enriching for five years. It was also reported that the US demanded the removal of enriched uranium, while Iran insisted on diluting it.