IDF soldier killed, three reservists injured in southern Lebanon operation | LIVE BLOG

Iran ceasefire day 6: The IDF announced that Sergeant Major (Res.) Ayal Uriel Bianco, aged 30 from northern Israel's Katzrin, was killed in an operational accident in southern Lebanon in which the unit's vehicle overturned. Bianco was a firefighting vehicle driver in the IDF's 188th 'Lightning Brigade.' One reservist was also moderately injured, and two more were lightly injured in the same incident.

The New York Times also reported overnight into Tuesday that the US demanded a halt to uranium enrichment for 20 years during talks with Iran. In return, Iran offered to stop enrichment for five years. US Vice President JD Vance also said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that the US had made “a lot of progress” during talks with Iran and that “the ball is very much in their court.” READ MORE FROM MONDAY