Delta extends suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv until September 5

American airline Delta has announced the extension of the suspension of its flights between New York, Atlanta, and Tel Aviv until September 5, due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Initially suspended after the closure of Israeli airspace in late February, these flights had already been postponed several times. Affected passengers will receive cancellation notifications starting March 28. Furthermore, the launch of the Boston–Tel Aviv route, scheduled for October, is suspended until further notice.