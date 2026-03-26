Five people injured in Kfar Qassum after latest Iranian missile attack | LIVE BLOG
An Israeli soldier was seriously injured on Wednesday after a mortar shell was fired from Hezbollah at IDF forces operating near the Lebanon border
Iran war day 27: US Central Command says it has struck more than 10,000 targets in Iran, reporting heavy damage to its naval forces and a significant drop in missile and drone attacks. Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said Iran’s ability to rebuild has been severely weakened. Despite ceasefire discussions, Washington says operations are ongoing. Meanwhile, several Arab states have called on Iraq to take action against pro-Iranian groups responsible for continued regional attacks.
IDF warns of imminent Iranian missile launch towards central Israel, Jerusalem areas
5 injured in Kafr Qassum, receiving treatment at Linson Hospital
In Kafr Qassem, MDA medics are treating five people injured in a vehicle crash, all in light condition, and have referred them to Linson Hospital.
Update: Two people, a man and a woman, are receiving treatment from paramedics in Kfar Qassum for minor injuries
Initial reports indicate 3 injured in Kfar Qassem after latest Iranian missile launch on central Israel
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IDF warns of imminent Iranian missile launch towards central Israel, Jerusalem areas
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in West Bank, and central Israel
IDF warns of imminent Iranian missile launch towards central Israel, Jerusalem areas
After overnight rocket attack on central Israel, paramedics treat minor injuries
Emergency crews responded to multiple sites in central Israel following Red Alert sirens, where interception fragments were located but no direct injuries were found. A 68-year-old woman was moderately injured while rushing to a shelter and was evacuated to Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital with a head injury. In a separate incident, two people were lightly injured in a car accident in Petah Tikva during the sirens and were taken to Beilinson Hospital for treatment.
Delta extends suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv until September 5
American airline Delta has announced the extension of the suspension of its flights between New York, Atlanta, and Tel Aviv until September 5, due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Initially suspended after the closure of Israeli airspace in late February, these flights had already been postponed several times. Affected passengers will receive cancellation notifications starting March 28. Furthermore, the launch of the Boston–Tel Aviv route, scheduled for October, is suspended until further notice.
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in Tffat, upper Galilee area
IDF soldier seriously wounded in mortar attack near Lebanon border
An Israeli soldier was seriously injured on Wednesday after a mortar shell was fired at IDF forces operating near the Lebanon border, according to a statement released Thursday morning by an IDF spokesperson. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified. In the same incident, an officer and two additional soldiers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to receive medical care