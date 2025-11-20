IDF exposes the underground tunnel route where Lt. Hadar Goldin was held | LIVE BLOG
The IDF released video footage of troops passing through the underground tunnel route where Lieutenant Hadar Goldin was held; over 7 kilometers long with approximately 80 living quarters
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Syria buffer zone on Wednesday alongside senior defense and diplomatic officials, inspecting an IDF outpost, meeting troops, and holding a security assessment. He commended both regular and reserve soldiers for their service and role in maintaining Israel’s security.
Earlier in the day, the IDF carried out a strike in southern Lebanon’s At Tiri area, killing a Hezbollah operative reportedly attempting to rebuild the group’s military capabilities in violation of Israel-Lebanon agreements. The military said it remains committed to neutralizing threats against Israel.
🔴 Released Israeli hostage delegation meets with President Trump after meeting with Senior US administration officials at the White House
IDF confirms Head of Hamas’ Naval Array, Khan Yunis Tunnel’s constructor killed in IDF strikes on Wednesday
Released Israeli hostages arrive at the White House for a meeting with US President Trump
UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution demanding Iran provide information on uranium stockpiles
Iran, which says its nuclear aims are entirely peaceful, warns that if the resolution passes, it will "adversely affect" Tehran's cooperation with the agency. Read more
The Lebanese Armed Forces arrest Nouh Zaiter, one of the country’s most notorious drug lords, in an ambush near his home in the town of Kneisseh in the Beqaa Valley.
Iran Urges Saudi Arabia to Push U.S. on Stalled Nuclear Talks
Tehran has reportedly asked Saudi Arabia to press the United States to revive stalled nuclear negotiations, reflecting Iran’s growing concern over potential Israeli airstrikes and mounting economic challenges. The request came just before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to Washington, according to regional sources and media reports.
Israeli citizen charged with spying for Iran
Israeli authorities announced that 21-year-old Rafael Reuveni of Beersheba has been indicted for allegedly carrying out espionage missions for Iranian intelligence, including transferring sensitive photos, handling hidden communication devices, and relocating a weapon at their direction. The joint Shin Bet–Israel Police investigation found Reuveni knowingly operated on Tehran’s behalf and received substantial digital payments for the tasks.
Israel and India deepen economic ties during reciprocal ministerial visit
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hosted Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday, following Smotrich’s visit to India last September. The ministers discussed strengthening economic cooperation, including a potential free trade agreement, financial services collaboration, and joint investment opportunities in projects such as the Dead Sea resource tender and the Dan Bloc metro. Both sides emphasized the long-term potential of the Israel-India partnership.
IDF finds rockets and weapons aimed at Israel during Yellow Line clearance operation
Kfir Brigade forces operating in the Yellow Line area detected an eight-barrel rocket launcher with four rockets aimed at Israeli territory, alongside weapons caches including Kalashnikov rifles, explosives, and military uniforms. The IDF says operations will continue to remove threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure to protect forces and civilians in southern Israel.
IDF documents reveal Hamas diverted humanitarian funds to military operations
Newly released IDF documents show that Hamas exploited donations from the Qawafil al Khair aid organization to support its military wing in Gaza. The records indicate funds intended for humanitarian relief were used to build training facilities, distribute supplies to operatives, and directly finance Hamas fighters, highlighting a broader pattern of diverting charitable resources to sustain terrorist activities.
Israeli FM: 'Trump's peace plan for Gaza is doomed to failure if it does not end UNRWA'
"The UN agency UNRWA is so deeply infiltrated by Hamas that one has to wonder whether it doesn't now deserve anti-terrorism sanctions. UNRWA is not only perpetuating the conflict, it is fueling it," the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated. "Trump's peace plan for Gaza is doomed to failure if it does not end UNRWA, which encourages terrorism."
Hamas calls on the signatories of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement to end Israeli "aggression"
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem: "We call on the parties signatory to the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, especially Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States, to take measures to end the 'aggression' and violations of the agreement by the 'occupier'."
IDF operation in Nablus: a reservist wounded during an exchange of fire
According to the IDF spokesperson, Israeli forces conducted a large-scale operation overnight Wednesday into Thursday in several villages deep within the Nablus region. The objective was to locate weapons and arrest suspects involved in terrorist activities. During an arrest in the city of Nablus, armed Palestinians opened fire on Israeli soldiers. A reservist was moderately wounded in the exchange of fire. He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified.