Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Syria buffer zone on Wednesday alongside senior defense and diplomatic officials, inspecting an IDF outpost, meeting troops, and holding a security assessment. He commended both regular and reserve soldiers for their service and role in maintaining Israel’s security.

Earlier in the day, the IDF carried out a strike in southern Lebanon’s At Tiri area, killing a Hezbollah operative reportedly attempting to rebuild the group’s military capabilities in violation of Israel-Lebanon agreements. The military said it remains committed to neutralizing threats against Israel.

