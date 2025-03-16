IDF soldiers who opened fire at Gaza in Purim celebration punished

IDF soldiers involved in shooting towards the Gaza Strip over the weekend were sentenced on Sunday by their brigade commander and battalion commander, receiving punishments including dismissal and deferral of leave.

The soldiers opened fire in the direction of Gaza during the reading of the Purim Megillah, the Book of Esther read during the holiday. A formal reprimand was handed to the platoon commander, while the platoon commander was dismissed from his position. Nine other soldiers will be barred from serving in combat positions and spend four weeks on base without receiving leave to go home.