Israeli solider killed near border with Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
IDF announces Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from Petah Tikva, was killed during combat operations near the Israel-Lebanon border
Iran has reportedly delivered a multipage response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the war, but stopped short of accepting Washington’s demands for prior commitments regarding Tehran’s nuclear program and stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources familiar with the response said Iran instead proposed a phased de-escalation plan centered on ending hostilities across the region and gradually reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media said the response was transmitted to Washington through Pakistan and emphasized that the current phase of talks is focused solely on halting regional fighting, particularly in Lebanon. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
IDF soldier Alexander Glovanyov killed in combat near Lebanon border
The Israel Defense Forces cleared for publication that Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from Petah Tikva, was killed during combat operations near the Israel-Lebanon border. Glovanyov served as a heavy transport vehicle driver in the 6924th Transport Battalion under the Transportation Center.