Iran has reportedly delivered a multipage response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the war, but stopped short of accepting Washington’s demands for prior commitments regarding Tehran’s nuclear program and stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources familiar with the response said Iran instead proposed a phased de-escalation plan centered on ending hostilities across the region and gradually reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media said the response was transmitted to Washington through Pakistan and emphasized that the current phase of talks is focused solely on halting regional fighting, particularly in Lebanon. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY