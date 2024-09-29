IDF strikes dozens of Houthi targets in biggest air raid in Yemen to date

Israeli planes attacked dozens of targets of the Houthi terror militia on Sunday, in its biggest air raid in Yemen to date.

The Israeli military said in a statement that in "an extensive, intelligence-based aerial operation, dozens of IAF aircraft—including fighter jets, mid-air refueling aircraft, and intelligence aircraft struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Isa and Hudaydah areas of Yemen. The targets included power plants and a seaport used to import oil, which were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil."

"The strikes were carried out in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against the State of Israel," the statement pointed out. "Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation."