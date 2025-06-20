IDF strikes dozens of targets in Tehran, including nuclear project headquarters | LIVEBLOG
The head of Iran's nuclear program is threatening to launch "appropriate legal proceedings" against Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA.
Day 8 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 623 of the "Iron Swords" war:
An Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva early Friday morning, setting vehicles ablaze and damaging residential buildings. One person was lightly wounded, and dozens were treated for anxiety. The attack came just hours before the Israeli Air Force launched a massive overnight operation in Tehran, targeting over 60 military sites. Among them was the SPND headquarters — Iran’s key nuclear weapons research facility founded by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in 2020.
As military operations intensify, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN that the agency's reports "can in no way serve as a basis for military action." He reiterated that any military strike is a political decision and emphasized the IAEA has found no evidence of a “systematic Iranian nuclear weapons development program.” His comments follow threats by Iranian official Mohammad Eslami to pursue legal action against Grossi for what he called “complicit silence” amid the Israeli airstrikes.
Be'er Sheva: 7 slightly injured after missile strike
Soroka Hospital reported that seven people were lightly injured in Be'er Sheva, mostly while running to shelters or from the blast.
Heavy damage in Be'er Sheva
The missile strike in Be'er Sheva hit a residential parking lot, leaving a crater and several charred vehicles. The surrounding homes bear the scars of the blast. "I'm in the shelter, but my house is completely destroyed. Surveillance cameras show the extent of the damage," a local resident told Ynet.
Iran denies: "The Foreign Minister did not speak with Witkoff, it is an attempt to weaken us"
A source denied to Iran's Fars news agency a Reuters report that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had spoken with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. The source said the Reuters report "had no basis" and that its sole purpose was "to try to weaken Iranian resistance positions in the region."
Emergency airlift between New York and Israel
The first evacuation flight left JFK Airport carrying several hundred Israeli nationals. A second plane will take off from Newark, including Minister Haim Katz, who is stranded in the United States due to the closure of airspace. Consul Ofir Akunis hopes to maintain this connection "until the final victory over the ayatollahs' regime."
New drone interceptions near the Dead Sea
The IDF confirmed that it had neutralized two additional Iranian drones in the Dead Sea area, following alerts in the border area.