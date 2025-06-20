IDF strikes dozens of targets in Tehran, including nuclear project headquarters | LIVEBLOG

Recommended -

Day 8 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 623 of the "Iron Swords" war:

An Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva early Friday morning, setting vehicles ablaze and damaging residential buildings. One person was lightly wounded, and dozens were treated for anxiety. The attack came just hours before the Israeli Air Force launched a massive overnight operation in Tehran, targeting over 60 military sites. Among them was the SPND headquarters — Iran’s key nuclear weapons research facility founded by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in 2020.

As military operations intensify, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN that the agency's reports "can in no way serve as a basis for military action." He reiterated that any military strike is a political decision and emphasized the IAEA has found no evidence of a “systematic Iranian nuclear weapons development program.” His comments follow threats by Iranian official Mohammad Eslami to pursue legal action against Grossi for what he called “complicit silence” amid the Israeli airstrikes.