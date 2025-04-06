IDF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

Shin Bet's Jewish Counterterrorism Division Chief steps down

The head of the Shin Bet's division responsible for combating Jewish terrorism has temporarily stepped down while his investigation is underway.

In a message to his staff, he expressed regret over recent comments, stating that they "do not reflect [his] usual way of interacting" with the service's partners. The Shin Bet director invited the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to visit the division to examine its activities and oversight mechanisms. He emphasized that "all operations carried out under the agency's responsibility are carried out in strict accordance with the law."