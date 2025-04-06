IDF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Houthis in Yemen targeted several U.S. warships in the Red Sea overnight, says military spokesman Yahya Saree
Smotrich briefs Netanyahu on economic impact of U.S. tariffs ahead of key meetings
Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meetings with President Trump and senior US officials, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich provided a detailed briefing on the economic implications of the tariffs imposed on Israel. Smotrich outlined strategies to mitigate potential harm to Israeli industry and the broader economy, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues in the upcoming discussions with the US administration.
Iran's Supreme Leader orders full alert for military forces
The Saudi Al-Hadath channel publishes – a senior Iranian official revealed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has requested that Iran's forces (i.e., the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guards) be put on full alert. The senior Iranian official added that "the indirect negotiations are an opportunity to assess the seriousness and intentions of the US regarding a political solution to the Iranian issue."
Prime Minister's office rejects Shin Bet's statement over controversial arrests involving Jewish Brigade head
The Prime Minister's Office has rejected the Shin Bet’s recent announcement regarding the removal of its head, Ronen Bar, who is implicated in a serious incident involving the illegal actions of the head of the Jewish brigade. Bar, who was dismissed by the government, is said to have been involved in the incident and is accused of approving controversial arrests handled directly by his office. The new Shin Bet head is set to address the issue, following Bar's false accusations about the Prime Minister's role in civilian arrests.
Gaza Health Ministry revises war death toll, removes nearly 2,000 names
The majority of the corrections—nearly 97%—came from an online form that allowed families to report deaths when bodies were not found
Shin Bet's Jewish Counterterrorism Division Chief steps down
The head of the Shin Bet's division responsible for combating Jewish terrorism has temporarily stepped down while his investigation is underway.
In a message to his staff, he expressed regret over recent comments, stating that they "do not reflect [his] usual way of interacting" with the service's partners. The Shin Bet director invited the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to visit the division to examine its activities and oversight mechanisms. He emphasized that "all operations carried out under the agency's responsibility are carried out in strict accordance with the law."
IDF Chief of Staff calls for universal military service: "everyone must participate in the national defense effort"
During a visit to the Tel Hashomer recruitment center, General Eyal Zamir spoke with the new female recruits destined for observation posts. On this occasion, he was keen to rehabilitate their role during the October 7 attack: "While the IDF suffered a setback that day, the female observers on duty displayed exemplary courage under enemy fire and were the first to react." Addressing the sensitive issue of military service, the Chief of Staff firmly defended his vision: "Our operations span all fronts, requiring the mobilization of every citizen. Our position is unambiguous: the burden of defense must be shared equally. Those who are more involved will receive proportional benefits. National security is a collective responsibility that everyone must shoulder."
IDF Officer suspended after soldiers vandalize Palestinian property
The incident occurred last Friday in the Samarian village of Qusra. According to information obtained by the Ynet news website, this reserve officer, who has been mobilized since the beginning of the conflict, has had her service immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation conducted by the Israeli army's Central Command.
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah during reconstruction in southern Lebanon
Israeli aircraft targeted and struck two Hezbollah fighters operating construction equipment in the Zabqin area of southern Lebanon. According to an official IDF statement, the operation was carried out as the terrorists attempted to rehabilitate terrorist infrastructure belonging to the organization.