IDF strikes Hezbollah intelligence site near Damascus

Israeli fighter jets on Monday conducted an aerial operation and struck Hezbollah terror targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Syria, the IDF said in a statement.

The site attacked is Hezbollah’s central intelligence body, responsible for intelligence assessments, the direction of intelligence activities, and the intelligence gathering and detection capabilities.

Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters has a branch in Syria, which includes an independent intelligence gathering, coordination, and assessment network under the direct command of Hezbollah's Head of Intelligence, Hassan Ali al-Zaima. Both he and Hashem Safieddine were eliminated in a recent operation in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut.

Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence branch in Syria, was also eliminated in that strike. Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen held various positions in Hezbollah. Within the intelligence headquarters, he assumed the role of Head of the Syrian branch in 2007. Over the years, he gained experience and established close working relations with the Syrian regime and Iranian-aligned officials. In his role, he led the development and deployment of intelligence and air defense capabilities in coordination with various parts of the Iranian axis.

Shaheen was a significant figure in regional collaboration, and his elimination constitutes a further degradation of Hezbollah's intelligence capabilities.