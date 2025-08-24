IDF strikes Houthi military targets in response to attacks on Israel

Recommended -

IDF Strikes Houthi Military Targets Near Sanaa in Response to Attacks on Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes against military infrastructure of the Houthi regime in the Sanaa area of Yemen earlier today.

Targets included a military site encompassing the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a fuel storage facility, all reportedly used for military operations by the Houthis.

The operation comes in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi regime against Israel and its civilians, including the recent launch of surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) toward Israeli territory.

The presidential palace, located within a military compound, serves as a command center for Houthi military forces.

The Hizaz and Asar power plants, key electricity suppliers, were targeted to disrupt power used for military purposes. Israeli officials stressed that the strikes highlight the regime’s use of civilian infrastructure to support military operations.

The IDF reiterated that the Houthi regime operates under the direction and funding of Iran to carry out attacks against Israel and its allies, including exploiting maritime routes to threaten global shipping.

“The IDF will continue to act against ongoing threats from the Houthi regime and remains committed to protecting Israeli civilians wherever necessary,” the military said.