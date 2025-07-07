IDF strikes targets in Yemen; Houthis launch 2 ballistic missiles

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces said that it had struck Houthi targets overnight in the Yemeni coastal cities of Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and al-Salif; hours later, the Iran-backed terror group launched ballistic missiles, triggering sirens in the Dead Sea area.

Israeli warplanes hit about 20 targets, including the ship Galaxy Leader, which was hijacked and used for terror purposes by the Houthis in 2023. The IDF said that the ports are used to transfer Iranian weapons used to carry out terrorist plots against the State of Israel and its allies.

There were no reported injuries due to the missiles launched at Israel, according to Magen David Adom.