IDF confirms having struck Houthi infrastructure in Yemen

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed an earlier i24NEWS report that the IDF attacked Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday.

The IDF said they struck and dismantled military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi regime at the Hodeidah port, including engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port's infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities against Israel. Additionally, vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port, and additional terror infrastructure used by the Houthis were also struck.

"The IDF has identified the continuous efforts and actions of the Houthi terrorist regime to reestablish terrorist infrastructure at the port, and as such, the components used to advance these efforts were struck," the military said in a statement. "The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime zone for the use of force and to carry out terrorist attacks against passing vessels and global maritime trade. The targets struck demonstrate how the Houthi terrorist regime utilizes civilian infrastructure for military and terrorist purposes."

Earlier, Defense Minister Katz said in a statement: "The IDF is now attacking terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the port of Hodeidah and is vigorously enforcing any attempt to restore the terrorist infrastructures that were attacked in the past. As I have made clear – Yemen’s law is Tehran’s law. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for firing missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel."

The most recent round of strikes comes in response to recent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel. The Houthis in Yemen have launched six ballistic missiles and several drones at Israel since the last Israeli strikes in Yemen on July 7.