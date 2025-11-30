IDF thwarts another weapons smuggling attempt on western border

IDF thwarts another weapons smuggling attempt | LIVE BLOG

The forces strike a drone carrying two long firearms near the western border and conduct searches in locations where smuggling activity has previously been detected, finding drugs and more ammunition

Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
Weapons found in smuggling operation
Weapons found in smuggling operation

IDF: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Kerem Shalom, it was determined to be a false identification.

🚨 IDF: Initial report - Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom. The details are under review.

