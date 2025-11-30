IDF thwarts another weapons smuggling attempt | LIVE BLOG
The forces strike a drone carrying two long firearms near the western border and conduct searches in locations where smuggling activity has previously been detected, finding drugs and more ammunition
i24NEWS, Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
🔴 IDF says it eliminated four terrorists in underground tunnel in Israeli-controlled area of Rafah
IDF thwarts another weapons smuggling attempt on western border
The forces strike a drone carrying two long firearms and conduct searches in locations where smuggling activity had previously been detected, finding drugs and more ammunition.
IDF: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Kerem Shalom, it was determined to be a false identification.
🚨 IDF: Initial report - Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom. The details are under review.
This article received 0 comments