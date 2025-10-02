IDF thwarts terror attack at West Bank checkpoint | LIVE BLOG
Troops killed the first assailant and detained the seccond
Netanyahu responds to terror attack at UK synagogue
"Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the UK after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it."
The IDF reported Thursday that two terrorists attempted an attack at the Bell checkpoint in the West Bank. According to the military, the assailants tried to ram soldiers with a vehicle before one opened fire. Troops shot and killed the armed attacker, while the second suspect was apprehended. No Israeli soldiers were injured.
Thousands sing 'Hatikva' at Hostage Square, marking the end to the fast of Yom Kippur