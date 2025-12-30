IDF to grant military funerals for service-related suicides

The Israel Defense Forces will formally assume responsibility for cases in which civilians die by suicide under circumstances linked to their military service, following the conclusions of a special commission submitted Tuesday to the defense minister and the IDF chief of staff.

The commission, headed by reserve Major General Moti Almoz, approved immediate implementation of the new policy.

Under the revised framework, families will be eligible for military honors at funerals, including an official IDF presence, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a eulogy delivered by a commanding officer. The process will also include coordination with the Ministry of Defense.

The decision reflects growing recognition within the military that the psychological effects of war can persist long after soldiers leave active service. Last July, amid mounting concern over the mental health toll of the war, IDF Human Resources Chief Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa ordered the creation of the commission to review how the army handles cases involving discharged soldiers and reservists who died by suicide. The move was coordinated with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Until now, existing regulations applied only to deaths that occurred during active service. Former soldiers whose trauma surfaced after discharge were treated as civilians, with no military recognition or institutional involvement, a situation that left many families feeling abandoned.

Under the new policy, the IDF will take responsibility for suicide cases occurring within two years of a soldier’s discharge, a timeframe deemed to reflect a potential direct connection to service-related experiences. Cases beyond that period will be evaluated individually.

The protocol establishes a rapid review process: once a suicide is reported, a military panel will convene within hours to assess whether the death is linked to military service. If such a connection is confirmed, the funeral may include full military honors and official representation.

The decision will apply retroactively from the start of the war, with approximately 15 cases already under review. Bar Kalifa said the IDF bears “a moral and national responsibility” toward those who have paid a heavy personal price as a result of their service, even after leaving the uniform.