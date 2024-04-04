IDF to launch investigation into Oct. 7 failures

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated internal investigations aimed at analyzing the failures that preceded Hamas' attack on October 7.

These investigations, ordered last month, are intended to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of the events leading up to the attack and to identify areas for improvement within the military's operational strategies.

The findings of these investigations, which will focus on the events of October 7 and the period preceding it, are expected to be presented to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, possibly by June.

They will review the period from the March 2018 Hamas-led Gaza border riots to October 10, 2023, when Israeli troops regained control of southern Israel following the onslaught.

The investigations will delve into various aspects, including the IDF's perception of Gaza, intelligence assessments of Hamas, decision-making processes preceding the attack, and command and control during the subsequent battles to restore control in southern Israel.

While the probes will not scrutinize the policies of the political leadership, they will concentrate on operational aspects to derive crucial lessons for enhancing the effectiveness of the IDF. This approach aims to avoid confrontation with government officials who have advocated for delaying investigations until after the conclusion of the conflict with Hamas.

The investigations are being conducted concurrently with ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip. However, any significant developments in the conflict are anticipated to impact the pace of the probes.