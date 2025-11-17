IDF to open new op. center after 130 UAV smuggling attempts in one month

The IDF announced plans to open a new operations center dedicated to combating cross-border UAV smuggling, following a surge in attempts to move weapons, drugs, and other illicit items into Israel in recent months.

The move comes after troops from the IDF’s 80th Division, working closely with the Israeli Air Force’s aerial control center, prevented roughly 130 smuggling attempts using unmanned aerial vehicles over the past month alone.

According to the military, forces seized around 85 weapons during these interceptions, including two machine guns, 16 long-barreled firearms, and 66 pistols.

The IDF says the spike in smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border has prompted an expanded, technology-driven response combining intelligence gathering with advanced electronic warfare systems capable of detecting, disrupting, and blocking hostile UAVs.

The new center, set to become operational in the coming weeks, is intended to streamline coordination between intelligence units and field forces, improving the real-time sharing of information during smuggling attempts. The IDF says the facility will significantly enhance its ability to counter rapidly evolving aerial smuggling tactics.

Troops from the 80th Division continue to maintain around-the-clock operations along Israel’s western frontier, aiming to prevent sabotage, stop the flow of illegal weapons, and ensure security and stability for civilians living near the border.