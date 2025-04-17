IDF to warn of Houthi missile attacks in advance

The Home Front Command announced on Thursday that instructions will be sent to Israelis in advance before the alarm is activated for missile attacks from Yemen.

These alerts will be provided on the Home Front Command application for those located in threatened areas, and will have an update sound several minutes before the siren.

The purpose of this is to enable citizens to prepare, be ready in advance to ensure better protection in their vicinity, and to receive messages from official bodies. In addition, an IDF spokesperson will issue a message stating that "missile fire from Yemen toward Israel may occur in the coming minutes and that the public must follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

The warning does not necessarily mean that a siren will be triggered, however. The public is reminded that it must remain in shelters for at least 10 minutes after the siren blares.