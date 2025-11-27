IDF launches investigation after troops shoot wanted Palestinians in Jenin after their surrender

The IDF announced on Thursday that it has opened an investigation into an incident that occurred in the West Bank's Jenin, after soldiers were filmed shooting at wanted Palestinian terrorists as they were exiting a building upon surrender.

The two Palestinians are now in IDF custody, while Palestinian media reports that they were killed as a result of the shooting.

"During an operation by Border Police and IDF forces in the city of Jenin, in the Menashe Brigade area, the forces acted to arrest wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities, including throwing explosives and firing at security forces. The forces entered the area, surrounded a building where the suspects were located, and initiated a surrender procedure that lasted several hours," said an IDF spokesperson.

The spokesperson also wrote that "when an engineering vehicle was operated on the building, two of the wanted individuals came out and fire was opened towards them. The incident is under investigation by commanders in the field and will be transferred for review by the relevant authorities."

Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, said that he "gives full support to the Border Police and IDF fighters who shot at wanted terrorists who exited a building in Jenin. The fighters acted exactly as expected of them — terrorists should die."