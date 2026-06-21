IDF uncovers major Hezbollah tunnel complex beneath southern Lebanese village

The IDF announced Sunday that troops operating in southern Lebanon uncovered a large underground Hezbollah tunnel network containing hundreds of weapons and four launch shafts aimed at Israeli territory.

The findings indicate that the village had been heavily fortified and saturated with Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, Israeli forces eliminated more than 20 Hezbollah operatives, including over 10 members of the elite Radwan Force. Troops also dismantled more than 50 terrorist sites, including observation posts, weapons depots and other military infrastructure.

Engineers from the Yahalom combat engineering unit uncovered a significant underground tunnel system stretching more than 200 meters (650 feet) in length and reaching a depth of over 25 meters (82 feet). The complex contained four launch shafts directed toward Israel and 12 separate rooms used for operational purposes.

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According to the IDF, the underground facility included living quarters as well as storage areas containing explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, UAVs and other weapons. Hundreds of weapons were recovered from the site.

The IDF said operations in the area remain ongoing as Israeli forces continue efforts to locate and dismantle additional Hezbollah infrastructure near the border.