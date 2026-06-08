The IDF is updating its Home Front Command defensive guidelines, removing almost all restrictions nationwide. This as Iran announced earlier on Monday it halts attacks on Israel and Israel won’t continue to strike Iran in response for the time being.

The removal of the restrictions will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Starting at 6:00 a.m., most of Israel will transition back to Full Activity level, with no restrictions. Nevertheless, the public is requested to continue following Home Front Command instructions and to stay updated through official communication channels.

However, this will not apply to communities in northern Israel, which will move only to Partial Activity level. This includes educational activities, workplaces, and gatherings and services. For educational activities and workplaces, they may be held in structures or locations from where protected spaces can be reached. Gatherings and services are limited to 100 people outdoors and up to 400 people indoors.

In accordance with the update, COGAT has decided to reopen the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Tuesday to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the Rafah Crossing will reopen for the limited movement of people in both directions.

These policies will be reevaluated on Wednesday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m.