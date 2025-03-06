IDF, USAF hold joint air drill amid regional threats, including Iran

The Israel Defense Forces and United States Air Force held a joint aerial exercise this week, according to a statement by the military on Thursday.

The IDF said that the drill "aimed to strengthen and maintain the long-standing cooperation between the forces while expanding connectivity and building integrated capabilities for a range of scenarios."

IDF spokesperson's unit

Israel's F-35i and F-15i fighters joined a B-52 bomber in maneuvering, practicing operational coordination between the militaries.

This comes after indications that US President Donald Trump may authorize an joint operation against Iran if diplomacy fails. Last month, the Wall Street Journal said that US intelligence assessed that Israel is likely to launch an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming months. Iran has been on high alert, according to media reports.

IDF spokesperson's unit

On Wednesday, a letter to Trump by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) said it was "time to let Israel finish the job against the Iranian axis." The letter was signed by dozens of former top commanders in the US military, urging Trump to provide Israel with the assistance needed.