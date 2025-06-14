Where to get help: Israel opens remote medical, psychological and emergency assistance

Amid ongoing Operation "Rising Lion," targeting Iranian nuclear sites, aid organizations, hospitals, and health funds have announced new remote contact options.

This move responds to reduced in-person services, now limited to patients requiring immediate treatment only.

Various support centers and organizations have made phone and online contact details available to ensure people can still access help during this tense period:

Alu't (Support for families of children on the autism spectrum): 03-6703077

ERAN (Mental First Aid): Phone 1201, WhatsApp 052-8451201

National Trauma Center: 1-800-363-363

Mativa (National Torah Family Therapy and Counseling Center): Dial 2837*

Hashibam (Hotline for religious and ultra-Orthodox communities, including Yiddish speakers): 3251*

Ask Me (Support for girls from Chabad Girls' Home): 053-7893424

Akashiva (Listening ear for Haredi community): 02-376-4763

Sahar (Online assistance and listening): 055-9571399

Listening (Urgent mental help): 3596*

A Man's Way (Men’s listening line): 079-699-9004

Tefs’n (Psychoanalytic station for youth): 058-579-7888

Elem (Support for at-risk youth): 054-942-4062

One Soul (Support space for pregnant and postpartum women): 8944*

Hava Center (Psychological support for pregnant and postpartum women): 052-666-8799

Duet Center (Hotline for parents of preschool children): 054-750-3970

Assistance Center for Victims of Sexual Assault: Women - 1202, Men - 1203

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: 050-404-0983

Ezer Mitzion (Medical support network): 1800-808-100

Bar Ilan University Support Center: 03-531-8811

Live (Emotional and mental first aid for ultra-Orthodox and religious public): 0747-800-380

Psychological Assistance via Health Funds

Clalit: Dial *8703

Maccabi: Dial *3555

Leumit (National): Dial *507

Sign Language Support

Deaf individuals can access emergency calls with sign language interpreters through Sign Now IO.

Support for Immigrants

A dedicated call center provides professional psychological assistance in Amharic, Russian, French, Spanish, and English at 3201*.

Medical Services Update

Sheba Medical Center offers consultations through its virtual hospital, Sheba Beyond, for adults and children. Services are available daily from 08:00 to 22:00 at 052-6666584, including emergency mental health care.

The Hillel Association for Descendants of the Haredi Society can be contacted via WhatsApp at 033762284 or through Hillel’s Facebook page.

Guidance for Israelis Abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closed Israeli missions worldwide and suspended consular services due to recent developments. Israelis abroad are urged to complete a survey on the Ministry’s website to help form a situational overview.

In emergencies, contact the Foreign Ministry’s Situation Room at 02-5303155 and local security services immediately.

Recommendations for Israelis abroad include:

Avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public.

Refrain from posting location or travel plans on social media.

Avoid attending large events linked to Israel or Judaism.

Follow local security forces’ instructions carefully if exposed to threats.

Maintain heightened vigilance in public spaces.