Increased vigilance in the West Bank: IDF steps up measures along seam fence

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified operations in the area between the Seam Fence and Tulkarm.

With a focus on protecting settlements in the West Bank, particularly those near the Seam Fence, IDF forces are collaborating with security agencies to enhance security measures.

The IDF's efforts include setting up ambushes for terrorists, tracking intelligence on wanted individuals planning attacks, and conducting arrests. Operations extend into refugee camps and villages, targeting terrorists, apprehending suspects, and confiscating weapons and terrorist funds.

Over the past week, these efforts have yielded significant results, with hundreds of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds seized, over 40 wanted individuals arrested, and numerous weapons confiscated.

IDF Spokesperson

During overnight operations, the IDF targeted two exchange houses financing terrorism in Ramallah, resulting in the confiscation of terrorist funds totaling over NIS 400,000 and the seizure of a firearm. Additionally, 13 wanted individuals were apprehended across the West Bank, while forces ensured the safe passage of over 100 worshippers to Joseph's Tomb.

Commanders in the field regularly assess the situation to optimize protection for roads and settlements, underscoring the IDF's commitment to maintaining security in the region amidst ongoing threats.