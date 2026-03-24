Israeli security authorities have filed an indictment against three suspects over a severe lynching attack on a Jewish boy in the West Bank town of Hawara, according to a joint statement by the Shin Bet and Israel Police.

The indictment follows a joint investigation led by the Shin Bet and the West Bank Border Police Investigation and Intelligence Department. Authorities said the suspects were involved in a violent assault that “nearly caused his death.”

According to the findings, the incident occurred on January 25, 2026, after the victim entered the area of Hawara. Security officials said he was “violently attacked by several local residents,” adding that he lost consciousness during the assault and that the suspects believed he had died.

Following intelligence received by the Shin Bet, security forces launched an operation to locate the victim and identify those responsible. Authorities said that “advanced intelligence and investigative operations” led to the identification of the perpetrators and the arrest of six suspects in total.

Investigators determined that the incident constituted “a serious security incident with characteristics of a lynching,” according to the joint statement. After compiling evidence, prosecutors filed charges against three of the suspects last weekend.

The Shin Bet, Israel Police, and Border Police said they will “continue to act decisively, using all means at their disposal, to thwart terrorism and to hold accountable anyone who harms the security of the citizens of the State of Israel.”