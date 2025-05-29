Infant saved by doctors after mother killed in terror attack passes away

Ravid Haim Gez, the infant born after his mother Tze'ela, was gunned down by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank earlier this month, has passed away.

"It is with great sadness and pain that we learned this morning of the death of baby Ravid Haim, son of Tze'ela and Hananel Gez," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "There are no words that can comfort the murder of a newborn baby along with his mother."

The Samaria Regional Council on Thursday released a statement announcing his fate. The Gez family were on their way to the hospital when a Palestinian gunman, later killed by the Israel Defense Forces, opened fire on them outside their community of Bruchin.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, called the crime "a double murder," adding that "the world should be shocked."

Dagan said that he and other settlers demanded the government build more buildings in memory of Ravid and Tze'ela. "Israeli citizens demand a military ground maneuver in the village of Bruqin, and the demolition of all the illegal houses that endanger travelers on the road," he said. "To our amazement, this has not happened yet. We embrace the family and will be by their side in whatever they need. The entire Israeli people and the world mourn this barbaric and horrific murder."