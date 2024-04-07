Terror shooting attack in West Bank: 2 wounded, manhunt underway

United Hatzalah paramedics reported on Sunday morning of a shooting attack in the West Bank, saying 2 were wounded. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics later updated a woman was seriously wounded and a man in mild-to-moderate condition.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed other initial reports of a terror attack on Road 55, near Nevi Elias, saying security forces were on their way to the location.

MDA described the condition of the woman, who was travelling in a bus, as a gunshot wound to her shoulder. And the man was wounded by shrapnel, while travelling inside a private vehicle.

The woman was said to be around 19-years-old, and the man in his 50s. Both were referred to hospital for further medical treatment.

Initial reports indicated there were 2 wounded, in conscious condition, by a terror shooting attack toward the bus and other vehicles travelling on Road 55 toward Nevi Elias.