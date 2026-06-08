Several houses were damaged in one of the communities in Samaria in the West Bank from a ballistic missile Monday morning as Iran continued launching attacks towards Israel since Sunday night, triggering sirens throughout the country and sending thousands of Israelis to their shelters. Israeli defense systems continued working to intercept the missiles. The IDF confirmed Israel struck a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran in response to the attacks.

On Sunday, Israel targeted a Hezbollah command center in Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburb in an airstrike, killing at least two people. Citing prior Hezbollah ceasefire violations, Prime Minister Netanyahu authorized the strike, triggering retaliation from Tehran. US President Trump immediately intervened with an urgent phone call to Netanyahu. Expressing strong displeasure over the Beirut strike, Trump publicly implored Israel not to retaliate, noting that the Iranian missiles "didn't hurt anybody." READ MORE FROM SUNDAY