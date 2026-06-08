IDF strikes petrochemical facility in Mahshahr as Iran continues launching ballistic missiles at Israel | LIVE BLOG
Several houses were damaged in one of the communities in Samaria in the West Bank following recent Iranian attack; no injuries were reported
Several houses were damaged in one of the communities in Samaria in the West Bank from a ballistic missile Monday morning as Iran continued launching attacks towards Israel since Sunday night, triggering sirens throughout the country and sending thousands of Israelis to their shelters. Israeli defense systems continued working to intercept the missiles. The IDF confirmed Israel struck a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran in response to the attacks.
On Sunday, Israel targeted a Hezbollah command center in Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburb in an airstrike, killing at least two people. Citing prior Hezbollah ceasefire violations, Prime Minister Netanyahu authorized the strike, triggering retaliation from Tehran. US President Trump immediately intervened with an urgent phone call to Netanyahu. Expressing strong displeasure over the Beirut strike, Trump publicly implored Israel not to retaliate, noting that the Iranian missiles "didn't hurt anybody." READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
Iran says it targeted Israeli air bases in Nevatim and Tel Nof in response to IDF strikes
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched attacks against Israeli air bases Nevatim and Tel Nof in response to an Israeli attack on radar sites in Iran, Iranian FARS news agency reported.
Israel struck a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran, IDF confirms
Several houses were damaged in one of the communities in Samaria in the West Bank following recent Iranian attack; no injuries were reported
Warning alerts sound in Jerusalem, West Bank areas from incoming Iranian missile attack
🚨 Sirens sound in southern Israel
🚨 Sirens sound in central and southern Israel
IDF warns of an imminent missile attack in central and southern Israel MORE UPDATES