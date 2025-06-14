Iranian response: less than 100 missiles were launched at Israel overnight

Tensions between Israel and Iran reached a new high on Friday night as Iran launched a massive barrage of missiles toward central and northern Israel.

According to the IDF, close to 100 ballistic missiles were fired in two successive waves directly from Iranian territory, marking one of the most significant escalations between the two countries in recent years.

The primary targets of the attack were the densely populated areas of Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

Sirens also sounded in the northern and southern regions of the country as the second wave of missiles triggered nationwide alerts.

Rescue services reported at least 41 people injured as a result of the attack. At least two people have died, and while two others remain in moderate condition. Several additional people sustained light-to-moderate injuries, and many were treated for shock. Victims were transported to Ichilov, Sheba, and Linson hospitals for treatment, Magen David Adom said.

While Israel’s advanced air defense systems successfully intercepted a large number of incoming projectiles, several impacts were recorded across central Israel. Some buildings sustained direct hits, while others were damaged by debris from the interception process. Firefighters responded to multiple emergency calls, including fires in high-rise buildings in the Dan region and brush fires in the north sparked by falling debris.

This unprecedented attack came just 18 hours after Israel launched a series of strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. In a statement shortly after the missile salvos, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Israel “will not go unpunished” and vowed that Iran’s response “will not be half-hearted.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz responded firmly, accusing Tehran of crossing a dangerous red line. “Iran has dared to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel. The ayatollahs' regime will pay a very heavy price for its criminal acts,” Katz warned.

IDF spokesperson Colonel Avi Dafrin cautioned that further attacks could still follow, urging the Israeli public to remain calm and vigilant as the situation continues to unfold.

The international community has expressed concern that Friday’s attack may trigger a broader regional conflict, as both sides appear to be entering uncharted territory in the ongoing shadow war that has played out for years between Israel and Iran.