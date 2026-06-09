Iran and Israel have halted direct strikes on each other on Monday following a personal appeal from President Donald Trump, pulling back from their most serious military confrontation since April. The exchange was triggered by Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut's Dahieh, in response to numerous rocket and drone attacks on Israeli territory, which prompted Iran to fire missiles at Israeli territory.

Israel retaliated by hitting Iranian air defense systems and a petrochemical plant in Mahshahr used to produce ballistic missile components. Iran's Revolutionary Guards then struck what they said was a similar facility in Haifa. No deaths were reported on either side.

Trump told both countries to stop shooting, writing on social media that peace negotiations were continuing "subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way." In an Axios interview published Monday, he warned Netanyahu directly,"Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon."

Iran has conditioned its halt on Israel ceasing operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a demand Israel has rejected, insisting the two fronts are separate. Both sides are now publicly defiant: an Israeli military official said Israel was ready to continue "for as long as it takes," while Iran warned it could renew strikes against US interests at any time. READ MORE FROM MONDAY