Recommended -

Day 627 of the "Iron Swords" War | Day 12 of Operation "Rising Lion"

Overnight on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Israel and Iran agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be implemented in two phases over some 24 hours.

The U.S. president said that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to the war, a dramatic turnaround following a U.S. strike on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Israel has not yet commented directly on the ceasefire announcement.

Six waves of rockets were launched from Iran on Tuesday morning, leaving sirens sounding throughout the country. The sixth wave came after the 7 a.m. start time for the ceasefire, with Tehran claiming they were launched before the ceasefire took effect.