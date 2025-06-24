Israel confirms it has agreed to ceasefire proposal | LIVE BLOG
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to make a statement later today * Iran barrages Israel with 6 waves of missiles, claims launches occured before ceasefire implementation
Recommended -
Day 627 of the "Iron Swords" War | Day 12 of Operation "Rising Lion"
Overnight on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Israel and Iran agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be implemented in two phases over some 24 hours.
The U.S. president said that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to the war, a dramatic turnaround following a U.S. strike on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.
Israel has not yet commented directly on the ceasefire announcement.
Six waves of rockets were launched from Iran on Tuesday morning, leaving sirens sounding throughout the country. The sixth wave came after the 7 a.m. start time for the ceasefire, with Tehran claiming they were launched before the ceasefire took effect.
Israel confirms it has agreed to ceasefire proposal
In a statement from the Israeli government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the country has "achieved all of the objectives" of the operation in Iran "and much more."
He is expected to make a statement later today.
Hostage Families' Headquarters releases statement: 'The ceasefire agreement must expand to include Gaza'
Following the implementation of Trump's ceasefire, the families of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza released a statement, calling on the Israeli goverment to "hold talks that will lead to the return of all the kidnapped and an end to the war."
"Whoever can bring about a ceasefire with Iran can also end the war in Gaza," the statement continued. "The '12-Day Operation' is over, now is the time to end the 627-day war and ensure an Israeli victory."
Number of killed in Be'er Sheva after Iranian attacks rises to 4
Woman rescued from Be'er Sheva rubble, reported to be in critical condition
3 killed and 10 wounded in southern Israel's, Be'er Sheva
Iranian media claims latest batch of missles fired before the ceasefire took effect
Sixth wave of Iranian missiles launched toward Israel after Trump-brokered ceasefire takes effect