Iran launches dozens of cyber attacks against leading Israeli figures

The Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday that it thwarted 85 cyber attacks carried out by Iranians against Israeli citizens, most of them senior in the public sector. These include senior security officials, political figures, academics, leading communications professionals, journalists, and more. The information the Iranians tried to obtain was intended, among other things, to carry out an attack against persons in Israel, through Israeli cells recruited in the country.

Together with the National Cyber Directorate, the Shin Bet identified a significant increase in recent months in attempts by Iranian elements to carry out phishing attacks. The goal of these attempts is to gain access to the Israeli targets, whether their personal computer, email, or smartphone.

They also tried to obtain personal information, including residential addresses, personal contacts, and places where they regularly stay.

The Iranian entities usually approach via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email, creating a particular cover story for each target, according to the world of content they are immersed in, so that the approach does not appear out of the ordinary.

Method of Attack

The methods of attack vary, but usually involve sending a fake link to a Google Meet call where the victim is required to enter a username and password, which are then stolen by the attacker.

With this information, the hacker has access to the victim's Google account, allowing him to enter his email and find the passwords for other services. The attacker can also access the location of the victim, pictures saved in the cloud, and more sensitive information.

Additional attack methods used by the Iranian attackers are through various applications that pretend to be legitimate applications, as well as an attack through downloading files to the computer for reading and/or some kind of approval, through which a Trojan is installed.

"We are witnessing the ongoing attempts by criminal elements Iran is using against Israel to harm individuals," a Shin Bet official said. "The public is required to be vigilant and cautious; we are talking about cyber attacks that can be prevented before they occur through awareness, caution, suspicion, and correct preventative behavior online, with emphasis on avoiding clicking on unidentified links."