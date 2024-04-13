Iran launches dozens of drones at Israel; IDF aims to intercept

Iran has initiated a large-scale drone attack on Israel, with officials estimating it will take hours for the drones to reach their target.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has asserted its readiness to intercept the drones, though stressing that defenses are strong but not impenetrable.

As Iran launches dozens of drones towards Israel, the IDF has mobilized to intercept them, anticipating a multi-hour operation. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to convene with his national security team later today to address the ongoing strike by Iran on Israel.

The White House has reaffirmed unwavering support for Israel's security, stating that President Biden is in constant communication with Israeli officials and allies. The Israel Airports Authority has announced the closure of Israeli airspace in response to the imminent threat from Iran.

Passengers are advised to monitor flight updates on the IAA website and through their airlines due to the closure, with no specific timeline provided for the resumption of flights.

Reports from state-linked media in Iran indicate a second wave of drones has been launched towards Israel. Security sources report sightings of drones flying from Iran, crossing Iraqi airspace en route to Israel. In response, Iraq has closed its airspace and suspended all air traffic.

The IDF has confirmed the drone attack and is actively responding to the threat. However, the situation remains fluid as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel.