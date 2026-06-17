Australia eases its travel advice to Israel following the US-Iran agreement

Australia has lowered its travel advisory level for Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, following the interim agreement reached between Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the advice is changing from "do not travel" to "reassess the need to travel".

However, she specifies that Australians should continue to postpone any non-essential travel to Gulf countries, as the security situation in the Middle East can deteriorate rapidly and without warning.