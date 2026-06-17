US intercepted multiple Iran-launched drones targeting Hormuz since deal announced | LIVE BLOG
Iranian oil tankers have begun exiting the Gulf where US was previously holding a blockade, TankerTrackers reports
President Trump stated on Truth Social that Iran has agreed to never pursue a nuclear weapon and dismissed reports claiming the US would provide Iran with $300 million, calling the allegations "fake news." Meanwhile, tensions remained high along Israel's northern border, where the IDF said it intercepted several rockets fired by Hezbollah toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon. Earlier attacks involving anti-tank missiles and mortar fire caused no casualties. The IDF also reported carrying out multiple strikes against Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, saying several cells were eliminated after intelligence identified armed individuals approaching Israeli troops
Australia eases its travel advice to Israel following the US-Iran agreement
Australia has lowered its travel advisory level for Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, following the interim agreement reached between Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the advice is changing from "do not travel" to "reassess the need to travel".
However, she specifies that Australians should continue to postpone any non-essential travel to Gulf countries, as the security situation in the Middle East can deteriorate rapidly and without warning.
US military intercepted multiple drones from Iran targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz since MoU has been signed, source tells i24NEWS
A source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS that since Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday, Iran has launched multiple drones targeting vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the source, all of the drones were successfully intercepted by the U.S. military, preventing any reported damage or casualties. The incidents underscore ongoing tensions in the strategically critical waterway despite recent diplomatic efforts between the two countries.
Iran reportedly launches drones toward Hormuz overnight despite deal
According to a US official speaking to NBC News Iran has launched multiple drones toward commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday.
The official said the drones were deployed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), adding that U.S. forces have intercepted and destroyed the aircraft before they could pose a threat to commercial shipping or American military personnel operating in the region. NBC News reported that the IRGC has conducted these drone launches nightly since the memorandum was digitally signed.
Iranian oil tankers have begun exiting the Gulf where US was previously holding a blockade, TankerTrackers reports
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