Iran launches two missile barrages overnight

Iran launched two rounds of missile attacks toward Israel overnight Tuesday, in one of the latest escalations in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

According to Israeli military sources, the first wave included approximately 15 missiles fired around 12:30 a.m., followed by a second barrage of about 10 missiles just under an hour later.

Israel’s air defense systems successfully intercepted the majority of the projectiles. Despite no reported injuries, five impact points were identified in central and northern Israel.

Fires broke out in a parking lot in central Israel and in the Sharon region, prompting emergency response teams to extinguish the blazes.

Sirens sounded across the Gush Dan region and northern areas of the country, sending residents into bomb shelters. The Home Front Command later gave the all-clear but urged the public to stay alert.

Additionally, three drones were intercepted over the Dead Sea and the Galilee region. Meanwhile, Israel carried out retaliatory airstrikes in Tehran, reportedly targeting several military and governmental sites. Among the locations hit was a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Magen David Adom confirmed that no injuries had been reported from either the missile impacts or the resulting fires.